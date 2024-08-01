Reordering tabs is laggy
-
Hi there,
When I try to reorder the tabs and organize them, I notice a laggy movement, and it doesn't respond correctly. It may put the tab in another place, it sometimes doesn't show the blue dotted space which identify the place I want to insert the tab into.
I record this video to identify the issue, https://imgur.com/a/WedWehT.
System: Linux Manjaro with KDE Plasma 6.0.5
Vivaldi: 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Thanks in advance.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MWJ97 We know on Plasma 6 Vivaldi is acting strange, Plasma 5 is nice.
Do you have Settings → Webpages → "Use of hardware acceleration" active?
Which GPUs and driver version do you have? A internal and external GPU can cause that the slower internal is used.
What shows section "Graphics Feature Status" in page vivaldi://gpu ? Copy it and paste here.
-
@DoctorG said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
Do you have Settings → Webpages → "Use of hardware acceleration" active?
Yes, it's active.
@DoctorG said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
Which GPUs and driver version do you have?
Nvidia GTX 660 with driver Nvidia 470xx.
@DoctorG said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
What shows section "Graphics Feature Status" in page vivaldi://gpu ?
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Hardware accelerated
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Hardware accelerated
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Enabled
- Rasterization: Hardware accelerated
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Hardware accelerated
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Hardware accelerated
- WebGL2: Hardware accelerated
- WebGPU: Disabled
- WebNN: Disabled
-
mib2berlin
@MWJ97
Hi, no tab reorder lagging on much slower laptop hardware here with Plasma 6.1.
It seems you have some flags set, reset this for testing.
Do you use Wayland or X11?
-
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
Hi, no tab reorder lagging on much slower laptop hardware here with Plasma 6.1.
Do you mean that it's fixed on plasma 6.1?
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
It seems you have some flags set, reset this for testing.
Sorry, I should flag it to test? Or reset all tags?
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
Do you use Wayland or X11?
I have both, but Wayland is not working due to the GPU. So, I use X11.
-
@MWJ97
I meant reset all flags, Rasterization is not enabled by default iirc.
How many tabs you have open?
Does hibernate background tabs help?
The setting is in the tab context menu.
This is with 30 tabs, not hibernated:
-
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
I meant reset all flags, Rasterization is not enabled by default iirc.
It doesn't allow me t have no tags.
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
How many tabs you have open?
124 almost all hibernated.
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
This is with 30 tabs, not hibernated:
I think it's working fine for you, but the issue starts when I take the tab out of the bar and reorder it as if you'll detach it into a separate window.
-
mib2berlin
@MWJ97
You mean pull the tab down?
It is possible this is the issue, never do this in Vivaldi, moving down start to create a new window.
This is different to all other Chromium browsers, I will test this with some more tabs.
@MWJ97 said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
It doesn't allow me t have no tags.
Do you get "This is managed by your organisation" or something similar?
EDIT: It is much slower with moving down and 100 tabs, try to move only horizontal.
-
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
You mean pull the tab down?
It is possible this is the issue, never do this in Vivaldi, moving down start to create a new window.
Yes, I meant that. I actually do that, as when I use your method (while enabling horizontal scrolling), it doesn't move the tab to the first or the last of the scrolling tab bar.
If you can give it a try with the same settings, I'll be very thankful.
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
Do you get "This is managed by your organisation" or something similar?
No, it gives me (Few tags to be posted).
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
It is much slower with moving down and 100 tabs, try to move only horizontal.
Can you try the horizontal scrolling tab bar and the horizontal move you say?
-
@MWJ97
I can manage to move the tab to first or last place with horizontal scrolling but it is very tricky.
I get no lag with moving down, it's just a bit slower.
Anyway, how can you work so?
In my opinion there are many ways in Vivaldi to handle this better.
I don't like it but some user use vertical tabs.
Use the windows panel to rearange your tabs
Create workspaces to reduce tabs per space.
Stack (Group) tabs
OK, I have no idea why you get lagging on your system, GTX 660 is old but is still a powerful card for a browser.
-
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
I can manage to move the tab to first or last place with horizontal scrolling but it is very tricky.
I get no lag with moving down, it's just a bit slower.
Maybe it's a KDE issue, as I am still on 6.0.5? This issue started I think ater updaing KDE to 6 or 6.0.5.
@mib2berlin said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
In my opinion there are many ways in Vivaldi to handle this better.
I don't like it but some user use vertical tabs.
Use the windows panel to rearange your tabs
Create workspaces to reduce tabs per space.
Stack (Group) tabs
Yes, I use all of these, but still the normal method is the one I prefer.
-
@MWJ97 said in Reordering tabs is laggy:
Maybe it's a KDE issue, as I am still on 6.0.5? This issue started I think after updating KDE to 6 or 6.0.5.
Possible and I just not notice it, OpenSuse Tumbleweed is a rolling release and I get updates very fast.
I am sorry but I am a bit out of idea how to help you here.