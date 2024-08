A nice feature on the iPad which would be great to see in Vivaldi is where a click at the top of the screen, takes you to the top of the page.

Imagine you have a very long web page and you have swiped/scrolled down 10s or even 100s of pages.. In Vivaldi you have to scroll back up the same number of times to get to the top

On Safari/iPad you just touch the top of the screen and it 'jumps' to the top of the page...

Please consider adding this.