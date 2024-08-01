Moving bookmarks in bookmarks bar (inside folders)
-
Good morning everyone!!
I've noticed this problem for a long time.
I'll try to describe it: I have the bookmarks bar active. When I try to move a bookmark within the bar itself (higher or lower for example) the bar closes automatically. To make a new change you need to re-open the bar again.
If it helps I noticed the same problem in Chrome too.
System: Debian 12, Gnome, X11, nVidia Drivers
Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@otelloviv
Hi, I cant reproduce this but on a completely different system, specs in my signature.
I am not aware of a report in the forum about this issue.
-
Try creating a folder in the bar and moving your bookmarks inside the folder itself
-
mib2berlin
@otelloviv
This work too, no problem.
I don't use the bar normally just for this test, maybe another user can reproduce this.
Try the bookmark panel for sorting, it's much easier to handle there.
Cheers, mib