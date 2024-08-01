Extensions? Kiwi, Edge and Lemur has extensions support as well as Firefox. Is it time for Vivaldi?
Is there a roadmap for extensions in Vivaldi Android?
Does anything regarding happen at Chromium?
mib2berlin
Hi, please don't create new requests if they already exists.
This is one of the most voted requests in Vivaldi but tagged from the Vivaldi team as "WILL NOT DO".
I don't think there is any movement from the Chromium developers.
By the way, Kivi is autdated, Edge support 8 or so extensions, no idea about Lemur.
yngve Vivaldi Team
Chromium for Android does not support Extensions, and never have.
Attempting to enable it would require hundreds, if not thousands, of individual patches that have to be maintained (we know, we tried, and gave up after several months).
AFAIK the Kiwi dev did do that task, but the dev has apparently not been able to update the chromium version for quite a while, probably because there are too many changes in the relevant code.
As for Edge, my guess is that they developed their own support for it from scratch (not based on the Chromium desktop code), which probably means there are compatibility issues with existing desktop extensions.