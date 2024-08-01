Mail search function not working
-
I have been trying to search specific emails through either the from or subject search option. Unfortunately, non of my searches display any emails. I picked out all the options making sure that I am putting the right email and subject. For example, I get several emails from vivaldi but when I actually search for it in the mail, nothing displays.
Please help me out.
-
mib2berlin
@chetanjariwala
Hi, you can try to rebuild the mail search database from the mail icon in the status bar.
-
@mib2berlin I tried to find where this rebuild is, and I couldn't find it. Search does not work.
Thanks!
-
@mib2berlin Thanks but where is this option located?
-
mib2berlin
@Orlincho
Do you hide the status bar? Ctrl+Shift+S enable or hide it.
The gear icon open the context menu.
-
@mib2berlin Found it. It said it is building it. Not rebuilding. Then search worked as a charm.
Thanks!
-
@mib2berlin Thanks I have started the rebuilding process.