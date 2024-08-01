move inactive tab to another window create a new tab in the original window
Vivaldi 6.8.3381.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4651)
How to reproduce:
- Open two vivaldi windows ,
- in window 1 open any web page ,
- open any random link in background tab ,
- right mouse click on the background/inactive tab , move it to window 2 ,
- a new tab automatically created in window 1 .
mib2berlin
@thenew
Hi, this is a bug fixed in the latest Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) build already.
Maybe the Vivaldi team add this fix to one of the updates of 6.8 but I guess you have to wait for 6.9.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin That's great! Thanks for the reply .