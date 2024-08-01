Is there a way to change default context shortcut keys?
-
Machineabuse
I'd like to change the shortcut for open in new tab from Vivaldi's default of "O" to the Chrome standard of "T".
I use this shortcut very often and what I like about Chrome's shortcuts is that they are ergonomically placed such that I don't have to move my left hand from the home row to actuate them. I find that browsing with Vivaldi begins to get fatiguing because of some of the awkwardly placed shortcuts.
-
mib2berlin
@Machineabuse
Hi, do you meant open a link in a new tab or open a new tab?
The default in Vivaldi is Shift and Ctrl for open in a background tab. "O" does nothing in Vivaldi.
You can change defaults in Settings > Keyboard.
-
Machineabuse
@mib2berlin Oh this is perfect!
I was right clicking + O to open links in new tabs but this is way better thank you!