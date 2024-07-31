Tabs in Vivaldi
Can I use custom CSS to make tabs like in Safari Browser, i.e. if two tabs are open, they share half the width of the browser and become smaller when new tabs are opened?
@MasterLeo29 This looks unbelievable. Thank you so much. But the tabs with a lot of text cut it off a bit.
@Xiean Check again. I remembered that I had an updated version which was not posted
@MasterLeo29 It's still cropping up
P.S. I can't find how to spoiler the picture, don't scold me.
@Xiean Don't have any good idea to solve that, sadly. You still have the on-hover tooltip to see the full page title, its something
@MasterLeo29 Anyway, I really like your work. Do you know how to make the button to close the tab on the left, so that when hovering, no matter how much text is on the tab, it would be strictly on the left like in Safari? Just when hovering, the text on the tabs moves sharply.
@Xiean for the close button, I believe there's a setting for that in the tabs section. check that first
@MasterLeo29 Yes, there is such a setting, but the button appears right after the site icon, and given that the text and the icon are centered, the button looks a little cheesy
The way it looks now:
It would be nice to get something like this result. The text and icon would not jump when hovering over a tab.
@Xiean Quick fix (in place of a 'proper' one, I guess) : on the code on my original post, around line 72, remove this piece :
.tab-header{ justify-content: center; }
will make it align everything to the left. (both the close button and the title)