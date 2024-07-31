Vivaldi upload issue
Hello,
i found something happens every few hours that makes my internet slows down , Vivaldi uploads with the highest speed available !
my Upload speed limit is about 350 KB/S only , so you can imagine what happens then
i don't know what it uploads , and i don't know if this is a bug or not , i noticed it few days ago
does anyone notice too?
or is it an extension i use ? how to identify it ?
Thank You .
mib2berlin
@khopr
Hi, Vivaldi does not upload anything except you have sync enabled but these are very small chunks, maybe some KB.
Extensions can do anything in a browser, maybe an update of Vivaldi break one.
I you use many extensions disable 50% of it, restart Vivaldi and test.
If it still happen disable 50% of the other 50% and so forth.
Or disable all, restart, test and enable 50% and so forth.
isn't there another way to know what extension does this ?
mib2berlin
@khopr
To be honest, no.