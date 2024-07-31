Bookmarks folders issue
I have several folders on different topics in my Vivaldi bookmarks. when I add a bookmark to one of the folders, the system remembers it as the default folder. but I would like to always have the root bookmarks folder by default. how to do it? thank you in advance
DoctorG Ambassador
@napalmed The Add Bookmark icon in address field always remember the last folder as target. That is a feature.
You can show the popup and select the target.
Enable Settings → Bookmarks → Always open Bookmark Dialog
I should mention that the bookmark are always added at end of bookmarks list. So check Bookmark Panel or Bookmark Manager if you think bookmarks are missing.