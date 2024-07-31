Gmail doesn't want to open in Vivaldi
gmail doesn't want to open in Vivaldi. this happened quite recently. all extensions are disabled. the rest of the sites are opening. in the private tab mode, it opens. in other browsers, it opens! the error reads "unable to access... ERR_FAILED". What could be the matter?
DoctorG Ambassador
@napalmed I guess you use in Vivaldi Blocker RU Adlist. The blocklist is broken with Vivaldi.
⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99918/websites-displaying-as-plain-html-in-vivaldi/
I found a solution that helped me personally. you need to disable "disable surveillance and advertising for google.com "
I hope the translator translated it correctly