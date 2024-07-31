How to disable popup of tab-content that appears when hovering over a tab? (a quick question)
I'm looking for a setting that will disable the showing of the pop-up window that appears when mouse hovers over a tab.
(I want to turn it off, but the language confused med as to where to set it, as I'm "afraid" of losing those nice tab preview-windows that appear on each tab/tabstack when when top bar is dragged down a bit so I can see "mini-view" of page content)
DoctorG Ambassador
@Totto Easy to hide.
Open Settings → Tabs → Tab Display → Tabs Options → deactivate "Show Popup Thumbnails"
I hope i understood correct, currently it has 32°C summer heat here at 19:00 CEST, brain is melting
@DoctorG Yes ! & Thank you