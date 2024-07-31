Fonts have changed without deliberate intervention?
mattshepherd
My general browsing fonts are fine, but some dialogue boxes are now using this wildly serifed handwriting font that I can't even read.
I haven't done anything to deliberately change fonts in the browser. I have installed some new fonts recently, and I'm wondering if I could have somehow overwritten a default font with another one, or some other weirdness.
Not sure how to approach this problem...
- Other than "Reset Appearance Settings to Default" (done it), what can I do to fix this in Vivalid?
- Or failing that, does anyone know what system fonts Vivaldi uses by default, so I can check those fonts and see if one of them needs to be reinstalled on my whole Windows system?
DoctorG Ambassador
@mattshepherd Please check Troubleshooting issues.
And test without any extensions.
Happens on which URL?