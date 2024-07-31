Ukrainian translation error
DimaMuskind
Hello!
There is an error in the Ukrainian translation of the mobile app.
It writes "превью", which is Russian spelling. In Ukrainian, the correct word is "прев'ю".
Here is link to the dictionary, if needed.
Also, unrelated question: how to disable that bar at the bottom of the screen? I didn't found it in the settings.
Thanks!
DoctorG Ambassador
@DimaMuskind Please report that as a bug!
https://help.vivaldi.com/uk/android-uk/android-troubleshoot-uk/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
DimaMuskind
@DoctorG reported as VAB-9716, thank you.
DoctorG Ambassador
@DimaMuskind Thanks for report.
It's my mistake, sorry
I have already fixed it. The changes will be in the next versions of the browser