Tab group to bookmark sync
-
Tab groups are powerful to manage open websites. Therefore they could be used to ease the use of manual bookmark management.
- There should be a new management tab like "bookmarks", "notes", ... called "tab groups".
- There should be an option to auto save chosen or all tab groups to a configurable bookmark folder as soon there are changes in a tab group.
- The name of the tab group bookmark folder should correspond to the tab group name(s).
- If a tab group is closed via open tab overview manager, the user should be asked if the tab group bookmark folder should be kept or discarded.
This would be a feature like dynamic bookmark tab groups.