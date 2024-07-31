I visit "mirror.co.uk" every day and have tried with many Android browers..

All show it OK, except Vivaldi which puts a white bar on the right side.

I can fix this by unticking "desktop site", but when I load the page again, its back.

Is tehre a way to make Desktop Site persistent per page? Or could Vivaldi look at this site and see why its showing it this way compared to every other browser?