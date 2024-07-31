Can the "Desktop site" be remembered per bookmark
-
I visit "mirror.co.uk" every day and have tried with many Android browers..
All show it OK, except Vivaldi which puts a white bar on the right side.
I can fix this by unticking "desktop site", but when I load the page again, its back.
Is tehre a way to make Desktop Site persistent per page? Or could Vivaldi look at this site and see why its showing it this way compared to every other browser?
-
@jweaver100
Hi, I don't understand, do you have DesktopSide enabled by default?
I don't get a white bar on the right side in mobile view.
Vivaldi remember the desktop/mobile setting for the domain iirc, if you close all tabs it get's reseted.
Cheers, mib
-
jweaver100
I am using it on a tablet.
When I got to "www.mirror.com" I get a white bar on the right...
"Desktop Site" is ticked (automatically)
If I untick it, the page loads correctly..
If I refresh or reload the page, its incorrect again and "desktop site" is ticked again automatically.
-
@jweaver100
The page choose this dependent on your screen resolution.
We need a user with a tablet to test this.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
Cheers, mib
-
Sorry.. I am using Xiaomi Pad 6 which has a screen resolution of 2880 x 1800 and am running Android 14.. I am using the latest Vivaldi (6.8.3388.135).
Is there anything I can to do test this on my Tablet?
The issue with this website is constantly reproducible.. I am testing 6 other browsers right now and they show it correctly.. Only Vivaldi shows it like this, I assume because its automatically detecting Desktop mode?
-
@jweaver100 said in Can the "Desktop site" be remembered per bookmark:
Is there anything I can to do test this on my Tablet?
No but you can report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker, the Vivaldi team has many devices to test this.
Should be easy to reproduce.
Please mention in the report if this happen in portrait or landscape mode or both.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
jweaver100
Many thanks... I have looked at every site and they all have "desktop Site" ticked.. Is this the root of the problem?
Vivaldi is assuming I am on a desktop rather than tablet?
So am I reporting the fact that "the mirror" does not show correctly on my device? Should my bug be that all pages are incorrectly detecting desktop mode?
-
@jweaver100
I don't know if you have a global setting for this on tablets, they are really different to smartphones, for example.
Report only the mirror.com issue like in your first post.
You can mention the desktop setting thing in the description.
-
I thought taht was going to be the solution right there.. But in my settings Always Show Desktop site is OFF.
Yet every page opens with Desktop Site ticked..
So its get even worse... I think the "desktop site" option is broken on my device.