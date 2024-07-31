Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.8
Ruarí
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream.
coreballcore
DoctorG
️Yeek, RU Adlist in Vivaldi Blocker breaks Vivaldi loading sites!
Is reported bug tracker. So no need to do once more for others.
Aaron
6.8.3381.48 → 6.8.3381.50
DoctorG
Vivaldi Blocker and RU Adlist works now
How to update it: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/770571
chimer-rokovoy
@DoctorG Thx a lot, even though its summer time, the problem only lasted one day. It was impossible to use the browser.
DoctorG
@chimer-rokovoy You should give a big Thanks to @Adam1331, he contacted the author of the blocklist: see https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/770421