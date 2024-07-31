How do I open link in a new tab that is automatically tiled with a current one (no Tab Stack)?
Hi!
I searched through the forum, but could find an answer.
How do I open link in a new tab that is automatically tiled with a current one?
I know that if tabs are tiled is in a Tab Stack, then I get a new tiled tab automatically.
But how I do the same if my tab is just a single tab?
@valsuraev Create a command chain in quick commands settings.
command 1
open link in new tabparameter:
{link_url}
command2
tile to grid
In appearance settings find menu customization and add the command chain to the page context menu. Now when you have a link you want to tile, you right click the link and select the command chain. Should work, not tested. Might need a delay between first and second command. Good luck.
In my opinion the much simpler way is to click the link to open it in a new tab and to use a keyboard shortcut to tile. By default the tile command will tile the current tab with the previous tab. Can be used in any situation and is more versatile. Personally I got tile to grid on
F4and untile on
Ctrl-F4