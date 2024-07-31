Found (just before this update was offered) an annoying thing that affects using the horizontal scrollbar.

There seems to be some kind of 1 px horizontal line in the bottom of the Vivaldi window in the snapshot version. This affects the usability of the horizontal scrollbar because if one moves the mouse cursor all the way to the bottom of the browser window (this is when the window is maximized), trying to use the scrollbar doesn't work, the mouse cursor has to be moved a bit higher before trying to use the scrollbar.

This is really annoying because, before (and in the current stable) if one just quickly moved the mouse to the bottom of the browser/screen, the scrollbar could be used fast, without even looking at there. Now in the snapshot, positioning the mouse over the horizontal scrollbar is annoying.

Steps to try:

Maximize Vivaldi window. Open some e.g. image that is bigger than the viewport of the browser (or use zoom), so that horizontal scrollbar appears in the bottom Move mouse cursor all the way to the bottom of the browser/screen and try to use the scrollbar.

= Nothing happens, the mouse is not over the scrollbar.

Try the same thing now with the vertical scrollbar on the right side of the browser/screen. Pointing the cursor all the way to the edge, the scrollbar can be still used.

Doesn't happen in the stable. Only snapshot, this version and (at least) in the previous build, dunno at which snapshot version this started.

EDIT: Here's a screenshot comparison:

Took "print screen" of both stable and snapshot, cropped & upscaled 8x. The Snapshot has new 1 px (in the upscaled picture 8 px) line in the bottom edge.