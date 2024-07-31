Summer fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3425.3
In today’s snapshot we have a range of fixes from those who are back to the office.
Surprise, surprise
Long time no see!
Welcome back, @Ruarí!
Found (just before this update was offered) an annoying thing that affects using the horizontal scrollbar.
There seems to be some kind of 1 px horizontal line in the bottom of the Vivaldi window in the snapshot version. This affects the usability of the horizontal scrollbar because if one moves the mouse cursor all the way to the bottom of the browser window (this is when the window is maximized), trying to use the scrollbar doesn't work, the mouse cursor has to be moved a bit higher before trying to use the scrollbar.
This is really annoying because, before (and in the current stable) if one just quickly moved the mouse to the bottom of the browser/screen, the scrollbar could be used fast, without even looking at there. Now in the snapshot, positioning the mouse over the horizontal scrollbar is annoying.
Steps to try:
- Maximize Vivaldi window.
- Open some e.g. image that is bigger than the viewport of the browser (or use zoom), so that horizontal scrollbar appears in the bottom
- Move mouse cursor all the way to the bottom of the browser/screen and try to use the scrollbar.
= Nothing happens, the mouse is not over the scrollbar.
Try the same thing now with the vertical scrollbar on the right side of the browser/screen. Pointing the cursor all the way to the edge, the scrollbar can be still used.
Doesn't happen in the stable. Only snapshot, this version and (at least) in the previous build, dunno at which snapshot version this started.
EDIT: Here's a screenshot comparison:
Took "print screen" of both stable and snapshot, cropped & upscaled 8x. The Snapshot has new 1 px (in the upscaled picture 8 px) line in the bottom edge.
@Preorian
Hi, do you meant F11 with maximized Vivaldi window?
And on which OS? On Linux it happen with F11 on the right side, for example.
Without F11 I cant move the cursor to the bottom, there is the task bar.
Cheers, mib
@Ruarí
Snapshot - [Chromium] Upgraded to 126.0.6478.192
Stable - [Chromium] Upgraded to 126.0.6478.228
Isn't that the wrong way round?
@TbGbe Stable is always prioritised for security updates. It has to be. Snapshot is a test stream. It is not a product release.
@mib2berlin said in Summer fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3425.3:
Hi, do you meant F11 with maximized Vivaldi window?
No, I meant just with maximized window, F11 is a fullscreen feature.
And on which OS? On Linux it happen with F11 on the right side, for example.
Linux Mint 20.3 Cinnamon. I tried with F11 too, same behavior as I previously wrote; in the bottom there's some 1 px line that prevents using the scrollbar at the edge, and on the right side with vertical scrollbar, there's no problem for me. With both F11 and just maximized window, the problem is only with the bottom horizontal scrollbar.
Without F11 I cant move the cursor to the bottom, there is the task bar.
Aaa, I didn't think about that. I have used OS taskbar in the top * for decades. Of course it's impossible to test this with just maximized window if there's a taskbar in the bottom.
* Best place, in the top, I noticed a long time ago that the mouse cursor spends most of the time in the upper part of the screen (most of the functions of the programs are in the top part of their windows), and so when taskbar is in the top, it's closer to the mouse on average, and thus reduces the need to move the mouse, especially moving it downwards which, depending of how one grips the mouse, irritates hand/wrist more.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@TbGbe Well, Keep in mind that that release was made yesterday, before the bump. And then there is ... Nah, that would be telling ...
@Preorian
Exactly the opposite, my mouse is mostly under the middle of the screen.
Anyway, moving the task bar to top the status bar is in the way, on the left side the panel toggle.
I can reproduce this on the right side, moving the mouse to max right scrolling doesn't work.
You change so many defaults not many user ever noticed this bug but you can report it to the bug tracker and I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Serious regression VB-107980 not fixed. I can't use the browser with it.
@Gregor
Hi, it is not even confirmed and I cant confirm either.
The history is always up to date running Vivaldi for hours.
I remember some other user report this for stable too?
@Ruarí Were sec fixes from Stable with 126.0.6478.228 backported to 6.9 Snapshot?
-
@DoctorG Nope
@Ruarí Thanks for telling.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@DoctorG This is fine
@DoctorG It you want to be secure I would always recomend stable. We have to and do prioritise it. Sure sometimes we need to test something in a snapshot first or a snapshot might have a major Chromium version up and could be more secure. But we put the effort in to update stable and ensure it is OK and never far behind in a way we cannot for snapshot.
Snapshot is for testing, we do not consider it a "product" it is a way to help us improve the actual product (stable). I am sad when it is not secure/updated but no more than that.
On the other hand if stable is not secure I will act immediately, even if I am on holiday (also true for many other employees). But I would not normally work a holiday or weekend to get a secure update out for snapshot. That is the difference.
-
@Ruarí Ehhhm, i know this
But good that you made it clear for regular users.
-
@DoctorG Yeah it wasn't just for you.
@Ruarí said in Summer fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3425.3:
On the other hand if stable is not secure I will act immediately, even if I am on holiday (also true for many other employees).
Justification for having more holidays