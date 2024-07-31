in adblocker add support for setting custom CSS styles
lazymonkey2
Basically what I asked here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/99679/blocking-the-reddit-popup-see-reddit-in
I'd like to inject into pages some custom CSS style, using the adblocker of vivaldi (cannot do with an extension on android).
something like this rule (from ublock origin):
example.com##body,html:style(overflow:auto!important)
this helps when blocking modal popups, which lock vertical scrolling (some cookies consent popups do this).
thanks.