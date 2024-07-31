dns not working
please, i choose cloud flare dns in vivaldi settings but it is not fast, while if i setup it in my Ubuntu settings its fast but the problem is some website doesnt open like twitter. so i thought vivaldi will solve my problem but seem doesnt work as the web pages slow to open. thanks in advance
DoctorG Ambassador
@slm4work Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
DoctorG Ambassador
@slm4work Had yu reset DNS setting in Vivaldi after you changed your OS DNS setting?
Which DNS setting do you use in Ubuntu?
DoctorG Ambassador
@slm4work Tested on Ubuntu 22 LTS with Vivaldi 6.8.3381.48 (Setting for Secure DNS Cloudflare).
X opens fast, a second and it was loaded.
Sam if i disable Secure DNS in Vivaldi and use Ubuntu-wide DNS 1.1.1.1 (is Cloudflare IPv4).
edwardp Ambassador
1.1.1.1 is also working here, as well as the actual URL
https://one.one.one.one/dns-query
The URL can also be used in the same DNS setting, select
Add custom DNS service provider
@edwardp thanks, but its fast but on ubuntu setting but some sites doesnt open like twitter, so thought to use vivaldi dns but it didnt help.