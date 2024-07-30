Automatically Make A Tab If 0 Are Present.
I always get annoyed with how it tells me to press the “+” symbol everytime there are no tabs present, add on a toggable feature that auto creates a home page tab if none are avalaible in the tab selection. Also add a more modern and aestetic like UI that can be customized.
@Stargleam Strange, I have never seen Vivaldi on Android with no tabs present. Then again, you didn't say Android (though you also didn't say iOS).
@sgunhouse i am specifically running iOS 18 Beta 4 at the writing of this comment.
@Stargleam I think Vivaldi android has this feature. So Vivaldi IOS doesn't.