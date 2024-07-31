History menu with recent items
I find myself missing the History menu from other browsers, as it makes accessing recent pages very quick, and I have muscle memory built up since it's in nearly every other browser:
Chrome, which has both recently visited sites as well as recently closed tabs/windows:
Safari and Firefox, which have recently visited sites directly in the menu with recently closed tabs/windows in a submenu:
It would be nice if Vivaldi added a History menu, especially since anyone who doesn't care about it can remove it.
@cbirdsong press Ctrl-H or by using the menu, Tools/History
I've been using that, but having to open up a tab is more disruptive than a menu. Additionally, there is no way to view and reopen recently closed tabs/windows specifically.