I find myself missing the History menu from other browsers, as it makes accessing recent pages very quick, and I have muscle memory built up since it's in nearly every other browser:

Chrome, which has both recently visited sites as well as recently closed tabs/windows:



Safari and Firefox, which have recently visited sites directly in the menu with recently closed tabs/windows in a submenu:





It would be nice if Vivaldi added a History menu, especially since anyone who doesn't care about it can remove it.