Solved Every single category and tab in my profile is deleted
When I reopened Vivaldi after some navigation issues, the browser cleared every single tab I had in the profile I made. I just want to know how to get it all back. Is anyone able to help me out?
@DeathbyCoffee
Select the first tab, it's a bit tricky, scroll down, hold the Shift key and click the last tab.
This should select all tabs, use the right click context menu > Reopen.
mib2berlin
@DeathbyCoffee
Hi, there are a few things you can try.
Do you have a backup of your profile?
Did you enabled Autosave Sessions at some point?
Open the windows panel and check Closed Tabs, the latest closed 100 tabs should be there.
If you use sync all tabs should be on the sync server, you can check this with a different synced device.
We get reports lately CCleaner delete Vivaldi sessions/tabs, do you use any cleaning software?
Hi, where is the windows panel?
Thank you
Okay, I found the windows panel, and I think everything somehow ended up in closed tabs. How do I get them out of there?
@DeathbyCoffee
My computer now sounds like a jet engine trying to take off. Thank you so much for helping me out!
DDeathbyCoffee has marked this topic as solved