Solved 🤔Create command chain for workspace 10 +🤔
Is there a way to create a command chain for workspace 10 and upwards?
There are only 9 workspaces in the command chain commands.
Because I have ten workspaces and would like to link workspace 10 to the status bar.
@stardepp Diese Befehle haben keine Parameter, also gibt es rechts nichts. Befehle werden immer links eingegeben. Wenn du Hilfe in deutscher Sprache benötigst, bitte künftig im deutschen Forumbereich nachfragen.
Command 1
Zum Arbeitsbereich 9 wechseln
Command 2
Nächster Arbeitsbereich
@stardepp You need two commands,
switch to workspace 9followed by
next workspace.
@luetage Thank you very much, but what do I have to enter in the left-hand area?
@luetage Thank you, it helped so much, I'm very pleased and I really appreciate your help.
...but only a small error remains, it changed to workspace 10, but then it jumps back to workspace 9 very quickly.
If I want to open workspace 10 via the icon in the status bar, I have to click the icon twice to open workspace 10.
@stardepp Can’t reproduce. Try to add a delay between first and second command, might solve your issue.
@luetage Yes, I added a delay between these two commands and now it works reliably.
mib2berlin
@stardepp
Hi, 1 is one milisecond, does this really work?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Yes, it works very reliably at 1 millisecond.
barbudo2005
Said:
1 is one milisecond, does this really work?
I use in Commands chains and AHK 50 or 100 milliseconds.
But, you have to remember that @stardepp PC is very very fast and therefore 1 millisecond is enough. It is water-cooled.
@barbudo2005 It’s not that. It’s an additional command in a chain, which is apparently enough to let the commands execute in the correct order. The delay could be zero as well. I have a few set at 10ms, don’t think I ever tried zero.
barbudo2005
You are right. I was just kidding.
@barbudo2005 No PC is not water-cooled