Trying to create a filter through settings and button toggles between enabled and disabled
A story in pictures (must use from, to or cc):
I'm on the latest snapshot and I can't create a simple filter from settings and targeting from, to or cc headers unless the search text length is an odd number...
Anyone else seeing this?
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro I can confirm this 6.8.3381.48 + 6.9.3405.3 / Win 11.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Done: VB-108310
DoctorG Ambassador
@Durtro I confirmed it now.
Thanks for report.