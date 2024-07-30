social media sessions closes
Cada día cuando arranco el PC las sesiones de las redes sociales están cerradas. Que puedo hacer para evitarlo
Every day when I start the PC the social media sessions are closed. What can I do to avoid it
Do you use CCleaner, a Internet Security solution or privacy extensions (f.ex. DuckDuckGo Privacy Essentials in Vivaldi which can delete cookies after a while?
Do you block Cookies?
@RomyLo tengo instalado pero desactivo esa opción cuando lo uso. Además me sucede con todas menos con Facebook
I have it installed but I disable that option when I use it. Plus it happens to me with all of them except Facebook
--
@Romyor Please answer in English in this international support forum, it is easier for helpers to quickly read what users answer.
@DoctorG Ok, Gracias
@Romyor Which extensions do you use?
Check internal page
vivaldi://system, go to section
extensions, expand the section, copy the list and post here.
And which security related apps have you installed on your Operating Sytem?
@DoctorG .
Only CCleaner
@Romyor Do you have in Settings → General → Startup with → Last Session enabled?
@Romyor said in social media sessions closes:
CCleaner
I think CCleaner deletes too much and breaks the sessions.
A forum colleague wrote about safe default settings for CCleaner at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/769360
Yes, I have it enabled. I will look at that article, thanks.