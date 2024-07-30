webmail mails proof
Hello
I noticed that my early e-mails weren't stocked anymore, I can't find them while I didn't delete them
Does anyone know how vivaldi webmail deals with size/history/anything-else proof please?
Thanks
Mat
yojimbo274064400
Sorry to read that earlier message have gone missing from your mailbox. This is unlikely to be due to any automated process on the server because:
- If the destination mailbox is full then delivery of new messages are rejected and sender receives message stating this as non-delivery reason
- AFAIK only the Trash folder has setting for automated deletion; default setting is to never clear it on logout; see Settings > Preferences > Server Settings > Clear Trash on Logout option
- it is possible Junk folder auto-deletes message older than some period of days but I cannot see any mention of this in Vivaldi's help pages
FWIW confirm all folder are visible by selecting Settings > Folders