Changing the "User Interface Zoom" setting does not affect the right click popup menu
I would expect changing the "User Interface Zoom" setting would affect the right click popup menu in the browser but it does not. The right click popup menu can get quite long as extensions can add their own entry.
mib2berlin
@happirt
Hi, check if the Compact Layout is enabled in Settings > Appearance.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@happirt Text and size of contextmenu can be affected by OS's GDK scaling factor.