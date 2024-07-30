PDF Viewer not allowing dragging to scroll
ThunderLord95
I've installed Vivaldi to use on my steam deck's desktop mode which is running Plasma Desktop the linux distro. When having a pdf open in a tab using the built-in pdf viewer it does not allow me to drag on the screen to scroll down the pdf to read more, the dragging on a webpage works perfectly fine though. Wondering if this is user error or a bug, any help is hugely appreciated thanks!
ThunderLord95
I've found a work around that I will probably use until it gets fixed, I simply found a simple pdf reader extension that I can use for my needs