Flexible Vivaldi url bar icons
-
The position of icons should be flexible so browsing can be possible with the left or right hand alone.
-
greendotbluebox
@glx yes
Mobile browsers have come to this age where they need innovative button solutions to toolbar.
MS Edge and Lemur has divided menu/tools/features buttons under two buttons. But still there should be more space for quick access buttons at toolbar - and with rearranging.
-
Please move issue to https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/136/mobile-feature-requests
Thanks
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
I'd recommend upvoting this feature request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/92439/customize-toolbars.