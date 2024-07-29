Duplicate tab in tab group illogical
Vivaldi 6.8.3388.135 on Android 14
Current behavior:
Tab in tab group > duplicate tab > tab is duplicated to the right side outside (!) the tab group
Expectation:
Tab is duplicated on the right side next to the current tab within (!) the tab group
jane.n Vivaldi Team
The behavior indeed doesn't match how stacked tabs are duplicated on desktop.
Thanks for reporting.
Also "open link in background tab" in a tab of a tab group opens the link outside the tab group, which is a strange bahavior.
Furthermore the position of a background tab should also be configurable similar to the new tab option.