Workspaces
Hello, I have three Workspaces set up, each with pinned tabs in them. It's a great feature and it helps keep me organized. However, every time I update Vivaldi it takes all of my pinned (and non-pinned) tabs out of my respective Workspaces causing me to have to move them back to where I had them. My Workspaces are still there, but they're empty after the update. Is there a step I am missing such as saving to my profile or something to that effect? I appreciate any help provided. Thank you!