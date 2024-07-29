Vivaldi's adblocking model
-
Saw this by a commenter on a thelinuxcast video from 1 yr ago, thoughts?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Kjala Commenter was not interested in helping to make Vivaldi better but ranting. That is his freedom.
And i think there is a reason not to add "free" Brave code, as Vivaldi has a small team or there are existing license problems.
I agree that uBlockOrigin is better and has more features. But does not mean that Vivaldi's Blocker is crap - it has some restrictions.
Users can decide what they need, and if not, they can ask in forum.
-
He could let us know how to build a chromium customization powerhouse like Vivaldi without building another GUI on top of chromium lol.
If we wanted another chromium re-skin with different icons and with the same chromium limited functionality there are options for it out there.
I use Vivaldi because Vivaldi made chromium usable for power users. I would even buy a faster PC to use Vivaldi lol.
For the native ad blocker, yes, it needs improvement and to support more rules.
-
@electryon Actually I'm pretty glad with Vivaldi's look and feel and tried to imagine the startpage with Tabliss or NightTab but was it ugly what I saw in my head. But I just wished that there was extensive documentation on customizing V in one place.