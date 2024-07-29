@Kjala Commenter was not interested in helping to make Vivaldi better but ranting. That is his freedom.

And i think there is a reason not to add "free" Brave code, as Vivaldi has a small team or there are existing license problems.

I agree that uBlockOrigin is better and has more features. But does not mean that Vivaldi's Blocker is crap - it has some restrictions.

Users can decide what they need, and if not, they can ask in forum.