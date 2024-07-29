Any proper way to reduce bookmark panel's items' line height?
I have tried someone's code:
.vivaldi-tree .tree-item { position: relative !important; top: 0 !important; height: 17px !important; } .vivaldi-tree .tree-row { height: 17px !important; } .vivaldi-tree .tree-row label { height: 17px !important; min-height: 17px !important; line-height: 17px !important; } .vivaldi-tree .tree-row svg.folder-icon { margin-top: 0; margin-bottom: 0; } .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.folder .folder-item-count, .vivaldi-tree .tree-row.trash .folder-item-count { padding: 0 2px !important; }
It is the one has the best effect with some flaw which is the continous "flushing".
I am guessing there is some rendering mechanism in conflict with this height modification. The property value is there, but it just feels so hard to make it work well.