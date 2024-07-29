The Norwegian Minister of Finance is peeing in his pants to stay warm
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
Find out about Norwegian finance minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum’s shocking proposal.
RiveDroite Patron Ambassador
This is why I love Vivaldi as a company and recommend them to everyone I know. I love the values behind the browser.
joeduffus Ambassador
Rather a big stretch for that headline, but okay.
@joeduffus:
I thought first, that the official vivaldi account is hijacked
DoctorG Ambassador
@derDay Looked like Clickbait.
And then i thought: Norwegian outdoor people have strange attitudes.
No way
uberprutser
I won't pretend I understood all that
But as a result of this proposal, shouldn't the Norwegian government tax themself?
If the Norwegian government is anything like the Dutch, they probably also collect too much data about their citizens! In some ways they probably want to be just like big tech.
After all knowledge is power
A tax for spying people? For normal people, spying on others is a crime that in some places is punishable by prison. Therefore not a tax, but hitting these companies with multi-million dollar fines for these practices, this would also be income for the state, much fairer.
barbudo2005
When you scratch where it doesn't itch, it keeps on itching.
@barbudo2005, that is what Edward Scissorhands also said, unable to scratch his balls since 1985
I double checked if this real Vivaldi account