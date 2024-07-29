Tab Tiling
Hi everyone,
I'm a dev.
I'm not sure Tab Tiling feature can be open source or not?
I'm wondering how Vivaldi dev can create Tab Tiling fearture. Can anyone suggest the keyword or something like that. I'm stuck for a month about idea and I want to code this feature for practice?
DoctorG Ambassador
@anhsenpai There is no API for external code to force tiled tabs.
And as i know the Vivaldi UI and its features is not open source and free use for others.
@DoctorG oh, thank you so much.
Can you show me how to know that no API for external and how do you know that feature is not open source?
I'll appreciate for your help!
DoctorG Ambassador
@anhsenpai Vivaldi is freeware, but not compeletly open source.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/why-isnt-vivaldi-browser-open-source/
https://vivaldi.com/source/