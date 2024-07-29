Encrypted emails
-
stefanfrede
-
@stefanfrede Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@stefanfrede I guess this is encrypted with OpenPGP or S/MIME.
Vivaldi Mail can not handle S/MIME and OpenPGP crypted mail at this time.
Not implemented yet.
-
stefanfrede
@DoctorG Thanks for the clarification
-
@stefanfrede Your are welcome.
Would be nice to have S/MIME and OpenPGP, it is planned, but no timeline given.