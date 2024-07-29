Translator doesn't work on website
shaedrashiro
I want to translate a website from English into Spanish, but Vivaldi's translator fails to translate it.
https://english.elpais.com/usa/2023-07-03/the-us-supreme-courts-first-license-to-discriminate.html
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
Hi, I can confirm this.
We have a bug report with a different page translate to Spanish doesn't work.
I will add your example to the bug report VB-108271.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin thanks
greendotbluebox
In Kiwi despite that portions of the page are eg. in English and portions in Chinese Kiwi still translates the whole page.
Vivaldi needs few tries if there's eg. English in the top of the page and later content some other language.
mib2berlin
@greendotbluebox
Hi, Vivaldi translate this page completely to English for me.
@shaedrashiro
Hi, I guess I test this on desktop not on Android, as mentioned above the page work for me.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I'm using the stable version of vivaldi. When I click on translate a message appears that says "the page could not be translated", and if I click to translate again, the translator keeps loading (freezes).
mib2berlin
@shaedrashiro
I am sorry but it seems I was really confused yesterday, I can confirm it doesn't translate but not the freeze on stable.
Feel free to report it, I can confirm the translation error internally.
Cheers, mib
I updated the vivaldi web browser and the website partially translates the text. The title and 2-3 paragraphs are not translated. In addition text that translates the website from the vivaldi menu and is not translated automatically.