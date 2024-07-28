make address bar when stay alone on top smaller like it as usual
Hi,
Please add information about what do you mean.
@Zalex108 I think mean to reduce top/bottom spacings. While is expectable on Naitve Window (titlebar generated by OS) might be troublesome on default setting (not native/app generated), where there is not sufficent "grip area" (which is probably the reason of the empty spaces)
@Zalex108 sir I want to reduce the height of the address bar like default to save some space like the pic
Ok,
And this is like a Vivaldi's Feature Request?
Or are you right asking on the Mods Subforum to apply a CSS/Js?
@Zalex108 im asking for css mod sir
barbudo2005
@barbudo2005 it not work for me i dont know why, i follow every step and it dont change everything
barbudo2005
Consult the author of the Mod.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
This is what I use:
* Skinnier mainbar */ .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .button-toolbar button, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions, .mainbar>.toolbar-mainbar .toolbar-extensions .button-toolbar button { height: 30px; } /* Skinnier mainbar - fix BookmarkButton focus */ .toolbar-mainbar .UrlBar-AddressField .BookmarkButton button { height: 100%; }
The last selector there is mostly for keyboard Tab navigation.
30px is about the smallest I can get it without it looking strange.
Also note that in upcoming builds there is a setting to choose a more compact UI which works nicely.