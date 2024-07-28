error message with icloud mail
rscaramelo
[imap]Error: Unexpected char at position 424
23:40:02.970
Can anyone help me with this?
Thanks
@rscaramelo from a quick research it seems to be a known and unfixed issue with some providers, icloud included
@rscaramelo Welcome to the Vivaldi Community. Sorry to read you're having this trouble.
There is a bug report relating to this same error message: VB-61069.
It has been confirmed and is assigned to a developer.
@edwardp btw, I'm curious. Is a logging issue or it does actually affect mail functions? (I suspect the latter)
@Hadden89 I have seen this same error occur in the past with IMAP accounts, mostly from Outlook, but also occasionally from AOL and Yahoo.
Every time this error had appeared, it corrected itself automatically after a while. As to exactly what causes it, I do not know.
rscaramelo
@Hadden89 thanks. I did search but the numbers were a little different in the thread I found. It appears to still work as far as I can see?
@rscaramelo I asked for this reason. It shouldn't be a blocking error.
@edwardp I lost the thread where it was discussed. As far I can recall, the provider add something non standard and thus throw an "unexpected error" but... the handling of these cases might actually break the things for real (likely the best thing would be to hide or reduce the priority of the alert).
@Hadden89 I found this thread and this thread.