Not sure if bug or not
YuriPirateKing
This has been happening on and off for like a week when I open tabs or extensions page. Things like that.
DoctorG Ambassador
@YuriPirateKing That is a crashed tab caused by low ressources or a extension or video or GPU driver, or in some cases by security software on your PC.
How often dos this happen?
I rarely see such crashed tabs.
YuriPirateKing
@DoctorG At least 2-3 times a day I'd say. I've been using opera a lot lately and haven't had any issues. It will work again if I close the browser and re open it.
DoctorG Ambassador
@YuriPirateKing How many tabs and workspaces active when having a crashed tab?
mib2berlin
@YuriPirateKing
Hi, Opera use "Snooze inactive tabs to save memory", it is enabled by default.
In Vivaldi it is disabled, if you use many tabs this is maybe the reason.
The setting in in Settings > Tabs:
Cheers, mib