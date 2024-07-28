Do sync tab devices that dont sign in for a while disappear?
-
iamstonecutter
Hi,
I wiped my Debian machine that used sync tabs and I installed a different distro. I see the Debian device in my sync tabs list, and I'm wondering if it will automatically disappear eventually or will that not happen because I didn't sign out of sync before wiping the machine?
Furthermore, I also have many duplicates of that device as well because I was messing around with profiles and settings etc.
How does this work?
-
mib2berlin
@iamstonecutter
Hi, devices doesn't exist or not connect to sync disappear after some time, this can take about 10 days or so.
To clean this up you can reset the remote data from your main system. All other devices gets logout of sync.
If you start sync again from this device it upload the data to the server and other devices get the latest data if you login to sync there.
Like you I test a lot and the device lists have many duplicates after some time.
I reset several times per year, at least, or if it get to messy.
Cheers, mib
-
iamstonecutter
Sounds good. I'll give that ago. Thanks!