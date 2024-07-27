Mail client feature request: Bcc search
Feature request for Vivaldi mail client:
When you click on a contact in the address book, you get a list of mails to/from this contact. And you get a nice selector on the top where you can enable/disable [From], [To] and [Cc]. Here there should have been a selection for [Bcc] as well!
The function should be that when the [Bcc] is selected, any mail where that contact is in the [Bcc] field should be included in the list of mails.
