saying hi and feature request
-
jasonsilver
Re: New to the Forum? Start here!
Hello everyone, my name is Jason, and I am from Ontario, Canada. I'm enjoying Vivaldi so far, but was really disappointed about one missing function. With Firefox everything seems to be synced between all my browsers, but syncing seems incomplete with Vivaldi. I especially was hoping to see calendaring and mail synchronized, so I could leave Thunderbird behind.
Thanks for a great browser.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@jasonsilver Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@jasonsilver welcome to the forum!
Mail and calendar don't need to be synced through the Vivaldi server, as the mail/calendar accounts already take care of this through the server's IMAP / CalDav setup. There is no Vivaldi Mail/Calendar on mobile devices, so you will need to use different apps on Android/iOS - this is not a problem. We have a feature request to sync mail account settings, add your vote by liking the first post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses
There is also a feature request to sync local filters https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87514/sync-mail-filters
-
mib2berlin
@jasonsilver
Hi, and welcome to the forum.
Not all is synced at moment, this is still a work in progress.
I would start with mail and calendar on one device anyway, the Vivaldi mail client is quite different to other mail clients.
We have about 5000 feature requests already, sync mail accounts is one of them.
You can search for existing requests on a user page, the forum search is a bit tricky.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
-
jasonsilver
I have about 10 email IMAP accounts mostly on my own server, but also Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail. I've got my main Linux desktop using email satisfactorily. Mostly as good as Thunderbird, though not perfect.
I'd love to have settings sync between them all, but maybe I need to stick with Thunderbird for now... Giving it a couple of weeks experiment first.
Thanks for replying!
-
edwardp Ambassador
@jasonsilver Welcome to the Vivaldi Community!