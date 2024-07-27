Home screen shortcut
Why doesn't Vivaldi have a shortcut to websites on the home screen like literally every other browser?
I'm super annoyed that I had to spend 15 minutes and restart the Vivaldi forum six times and enter codes 3 times just to wait this easy, easy question.
Vivaldi's programming is absolute garbage and I am annoyed to hell and will be boycotting it.
Hi,
The option is named as "Install App"
It works fine here on latest V Stable.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Try it.
BTW,
It's better to 1. Search, then 2. Ask what you don't know or can't find, politely (as a norm).
Leave your assumptions and disrespects aside.
Thank you
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Zalex108 said in Home screen shortcut:
The option is named as "Install App"
It depends on the website. Sites that have PWA support have the menu item as "Install app". For all other websites it's "Add to Home Screen".