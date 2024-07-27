Save a tab stack as session
-
Hi
please add the ability to save all tabs in a tab stack as a session.
Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@mhmak
Hi, you can do this already.
Move the stack to a new window, save the session without workspaces, move the stack back, close window.
We have this request from 2018 but it get not much user votes, in the thread there are other ways to save multiple tabs or a stack as session too.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/30895/save-tab-stack-as-session
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin There is also another 'indirect' way for this, by choosing the first tab of the stack and clicking on the last one while holding shift key. this selects all tabs of the stack, and then there would be a 'save selected tab as session' option in the tab right-click menu.