Built-in translator API customization
Is it possible to give people the option to use the Translator API they want?
shaedrashiro
I would also like to be able to choose which translator to choose.
Every time I translate a page from English to Spanish, there are words or phrases that are in another language (Romanian).
I would also like if you could use the translator which is integrated into the s24 phone.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/98368/error-in-the-spanish-translation
@shaedrashiro I think they might be concerned about the privacy risk of translation engines not hosted by Vivaldi itself, or the prohibitive cost of integrating other translation engines.
shaedrashiro
@lipviva Maybe. But Vivaldi should also be aware of the problems his translator has. For example, in the link I left above, I talk about the wrong translation, what the translation has, the mixture of other words that has nothing to do with the chosen language. I have also experienced failures in some languages and in others it works correctly.
@shaedrashiro Yes, and that's why people ask for other translation engines.
shaedrashiro
@lipviva Opera has an option to use Google Translate, in case the main translator fails.
I'm using the samsung web browser on Android and I'm very happy with its translator. Yes, I have found some other errors in the translation, but it does not compare to all the problems that the Vivaldi translator has.