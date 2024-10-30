Debian | V Fails to Start
speakertomeat
Segfaultt
Hello all.
Not long ago Vivaldi started segfaulting on me. I tried one or two things, but they didn't work. In the end I deleted my config dir, and Vivaldi came back working again.
I've updated a few times since then, I'm using 6.8.3381.48 on Debian Bookworm right now. Yesterday I rebooted my machine to windows, and back to linux, and now vivaldi won't start again, segfaulting.
I could delete my config dir again, but I really really want to try and resolve this as it is a royal pain to have to reconfigure everything again, and again.
I've tried running vivaldi with --dissable-extensions but it still segfaults... I found somewhere in the forums someone mentioning running with --disable-features=Vulkan and I tried it, not that I know/suspect it's my issue, but I'm throwing stuff at the walls... same thing.
I've run vivaldi via gdb but of course the stack trace is not much help without debug symbols. And the stack throws a single line, with an unidentified call.
I've run vivaldi with --no-sandbox (I tried logging, and the last line of the log made me think about trying this, I'll link the log later in this post). Still the same.
I logged out of my desktop (plasma) and logged into gnome, and vivaldi starts.... and asks me to select profile (it wasn't configured so), because it can't decrypt anything, as the wallet changed from kwallet to gnome key ring.... anyhow, I activated "always show this" on the profile select dialog. And closed it so it wouldn't reset my config because it can't read the wallet.... anyhow every time I start vivaldi on gnome it has "show this" active on the profile selector dialog, and still when I run on plasma, segfault, which makes me believe it happens before the load of my profile and all.
I also tried deleting the contents of GPUCache in Default and all profiles to no avail.
Here's my --enable-logging --v=1 output to chrome_debug.log, I see nothing there that suggests a solution but in any case: https://pastebin.com/EAgRxT9h
Is there anything y'all can suggest I try to solve this? I really don't want to have to lose all my config again (except for the few things I can restore from Vivaldi Sync).
(p.s. I run Plasma in X11 since with my nvidia it's slow and unstable in wayland)
In case any devs read this, and in case a symbol-less backtrace can help in any way to know which system is bombing, here's one:
(gdb) run Starting program: /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi-bin [Thread debugging using libthread_db enabled] Using host libthread_db library "/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libthread_db.so.1". [Detaching after fork from child process 2902336] [New Thread 0x7ffff4bff6c0 (LWP 2902343)] [Detaching after fork from child process 2902344] [Detaching after fork from child process 2902345] [Detaching after fork from child process 2902346] [New Thread 0x7ffff43fe6c0 (LWP 2902349)] [New Thread 0x7ffff2bff6c0 (LWP 2902353)] [New Thread 0x7ffff23fe6c0 (LWP 2902354)] [New Thread 0x7ffff1bfd6c0 (LWP 2902355)] [New Thread 0x7ffff13fc6c0 (LWP 2902356)] [New Thread 0x7ffff0bfb6c0 (LWP 2902357)] [New Thread 0x7ffff03fa6c0 (LWP 2902358)] [New Thread 0x7fffefbf96c0 (LWP 2902359)] [New Thread 0x7fffef3f86c0 (LWP 2902360)] [New Thread 0x7fffebbff6c0 (LWP 2902362)] [New Thread 0x7fffeb3fe6c0 (LWP 2902363)] [New Thread 0x7fffe41ff6c0 (LWP 2902376)] [New Thread 0x7fffe19ff6c0 (LWP 2902378)] [New Thread 0x7fffe0b9a6c0 (LWP 2902384)] [New Thread 0x7fffe03996c0 (LWP 2902385)] [New Thread 0x7fffdf3976c0 (LWP 2902386)] [New Thread 0x7fffdfb986c0 (LWP 2902387)] [New Thread 0x7fffdeb966c0 (LWP 2902388)] [New Thread 0x7fffde3956c0 (LWP 2902389)] [New Thread 0x7fffddb946c0 (LWP 2902390)] [New Thread 0x7fffdd3936c0 (LWP 2902391)] [New Thread 0x7fffdcb926c0 (LWP 2902393)] [New Thread 0x7fffdc3916c0 (LWP 2902395)] [New Thread 0x7fffdbb706c0 (LWP 2902396)] [New Thread 0x7fffdb32e6c0 (LWP 2902398)] [Detaching after fork from child process 2902403] [New Thread 0x7fffda94a6c0 (LWP 2902419)] [New Thread 0x7fffda1296c0 (LWP 2902433)] [New Thread 0x7fffd99286c0 (LWP 2902434)] [New Thread 0x7fffd91276c0 (LWP 2902435)] [New Thread 0x7fffd89266c0 (LWP 2902436)] [New Thread 0x7fffd81256c0 (LWP 2902437)] [New Thread 0x7fffd79246c0 (LWP 2902438)] [New Thread 0x7fffd71236c0 (LWP 2902439)] [New Thread 0x7fffd69226c0 (LWP 2902440)] Thread 1 "vivaldi-bin" received signal SIGSEGV, Segmentation fault. 0x00005555590e4fca in ?? () (gdb) bt #0 0x00005555590e4fca in () #1 0x00007fffff7ff020 in () #2 0x00005555580a264e in () #3 0x00005555590e4fe9 in () #4 0x00007fffff7ff070 in () #5 0x00005555580a264e in () #6 0x00005555590e4fe9 in () #7 0x00007fffff7ff0c0 in () #8 0x00005555580a264e in () #9 0x00005555590e4fe9 in () #10 0x00007fffff7ff110 in () #11 0x00005555580a264e in () #12 0x00005555590e4fe9 in () #13 0x00007fffff7ff160 in () #14 0x00005555580a264e in () #15 0x00005555590e4fe9 in () #16 0x000055555bf024c0 in () #17 0x0000000000000000 in ()
And for everyone please i accept suggestions on what else to try. I really don't want to be resetting my profile every time this happens... and I can't/won't leave vivaldi if possible.
@speakertomeat
Hi, it never happen to me but some user report corrupted session files.
If an open tab crash and you don't notice it Vivaldi cant start anymore.
Rename or move the folder Sessions in you profile folder "Default" in .config/vivaldi.
You lost all open tabs but Vivaldi start at least.
Cheers, mib
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@speakertomeat Both KDE (Plasma) and GNOME use different secure keyrings (used to store passwords), which are supposed to unlock automatically upon login to the session. I'm wondering if this could be related.
@mib2berlin
rename Default folder still can't startup
current my workround is downgrade to 6.7
but my cookie will lost, I need re-login all site
@owan0zyxel
Hm, even 6.7 start the profile is not in a clean state if you downgrade.
Did you downgrade before at some point?
@mib2berlin Thank you for the suggestion. tested it and still segfault. I also tried moving away Session Storage just in case.
@edwardp Yes, but i wonder what is it that vivaldi unlocks via the wallet that is causing the problem. I'll check the wallet on kde anyhow see what entries are there for vivaldi.
@speakertomeat
Hi, did I understand correctly you can start Vivaldi using Gnome?
Iirc you can copy the Kwallet key to Gnome keyring, I try to find the thread about.
Copy this over to Gnome:
@mib2berlin
I never downgraded before 6.8.
I frequently encountered Segmentation faults since 6.8.
Downgrading to 6.7 always solved the issue.
@owan0zyxel Downgrade breaks settings data in profile and causes unexpected and unknown issues, and if you have bad luck such can not be fixed by helpers.
️ Downgrade officially not advised by Vivaldi team.
Sadly, I did a test and downgrading to 6.7 does resolve my issue, and vivaldi starts.
What I wonder is if there's a mechanism for me to send the MDMP from 6.8 to devs so that they can see maybe what is causing the segfault on 6.8 and help resolve it on a new version
mib2berlin Soprano
@speakertomeat
Hi, if Vivaldi create a crash log file you can report it and add the latest file.
The logs should be in /.config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-linux/
@mib2berlin
I have send crash report
many thanks for help
speakertomeat
Meanwhile. In my case, I downgraded to Vivaldi 6.7.3329.41 and vivaldi started working again.... the with Vivaldi still open I upgraded back to 6.8.3381.48, and it starts perfectly and works.....
Edit: That is, with Vivaldi 6.7 running (in case it's important but I doubt it) I upgrade on my package manager to ñatest 6.8. The shutdown the running 6.7, and restart Vivaldi, and the newer 6.8 starts perfectly.
@speakertomeat
Hi, strange but fine for now.
Did you try to reinstall Vivaldi at some point before?
@mib2berlin said in Segfault:
@speakertomeat
Hi, strange but fine for now.
Did you try to reinstall Vivaldi at some point before?
No, I admit I didn't.... but again, as long as it couldn't read my config directory, be it for lack of the key in the wallet, or me cleaning it, the old Vivaldi worked, so the binary wasn't outright corrupted.... though it could've been a corrupted library or app segment that didn't get triggered when there wasn't a specific config to enable it....
@speakertomeat
I am sorry no idea but sometimes a install get's corrupted after an update. In this case it is nothing wrong in your profile and a simple remove Vivaldi and add it again fix issues.
Cheers, mib
Well, once again, reboot my pc, vivaldi 6.8 segfaults, even the just released newer 6.8.3381.50.
And now, there's no more 6.7 in vivaldi's repository. Thankfully I hadn't cleaned my apt cache and found my old .deb in /var/cache/apt/archives (you should have a vivaldi-stable-6.7...... there). Make a backup of that file somewhere, so each time vivaldi segfaults after a reboot or who knows what, install 6.7, start it, once it starts close it and install 6.8
Beware that some of your sessions (not all of them, for some odd reason) will be lost and you'll have to login. And vivaldi 6.7 dislikes the email data format from 6.8 so won't read it and as I am not currently using vivaldi mail I haven't checked if data is not lost, so beware.
And I hope someday Vivaldi finds and squashes this bug.
P.s. I don't want to check the mire of legalese about redistribution of Vivaldi so even if you ask via DM I'm sorry to say I won't send you my backed up copy of 6.7, I'm sorry.