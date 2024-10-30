Segfaultt

Hello all.

Not long ago Vivaldi started segfaulting on me. I tried one or two things, but they didn't work. In the end I deleted my config dir, and Vivaldi came back working again.

I've updated a few times since then, I'm using 6.8.3381.48 on Debian Bookworm right now. Yesterday I rebooted my machine to windows, and back to linux, and now vivaldi won't start again, segfaulting.

I could delete my config dir again, but I really really want to try and resolve this as it is a royal pain to have to reconfigure everything again, and again.

I've tried running vivaldi with --dissable-extensions but it still segfaults... I found somewhere in the forums someone mentioning running with --disable-features=Vulkan and I tried it, not that I know/suspect it's my issue, but I'm throwing stuff at the walls... same thing.

I've run vivaldi via gdb but of course the stack trace is not much help without debug symbols. And the stack throws a single line, with an unidentified call.

I've run vivaldi with --no-sandbox (I tried logging, and the last line of the log made me think about trying this, I'll link the log later in this post). Still the same.

I logged out of my desktop (plasma) and logged into gnome, and vivaldi starts.... and asks me to select profile (it wasn't configured so), because it can't decrypt anything, as the wallet changed from kwallet to gnome key ring.... anyhow, I activated "always show this" on the profile select dialog. And closed it so it wouldn't reset my config because it can't read the wallet.... anyhow every time I start vivaldi on gnome it has "show this" active on the profile selector dialog, and still when I run on plasma, segfault, which makes me believe it happens before the load of my profile and all.

I also tried deleting the contents of GPUCache in Default and all profiles to no avail.

Here's my --enable-logging --v=1 output to chrome_debug.log, I see nothing there that suggests a solution but in any case: https://pastebin.com/EAgRxT9h

Is there anything y'all can suggest I try to solve this? I really don't want to have to lose all my config again (except for the few things I can restore from Vivaldi Sync).

(p.s. I run Plasma in X11 since with my nvidia it's slow and unstable in wayland)