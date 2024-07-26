Extensions appear by start again despite of I've hidden the icon of extension
-
If I hide an icon of extension, it appears by restart of Vivaldi. I have to hide the icon again.
Anybody can confirm this symptom?
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@vinczej Snapshot? Know problem, reported two weeks ago:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/766176
When testing Snapshots, try to follow the Snapshot release topics.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
When testing Snapshots, try to follow the Snapshot release topics.
Or:
If you are not testing Snapshots, use Stable.
-
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@barbudo2005 I've actually tried to find a CSS workaround for it, but every time I open devtools for window.html the extension icon hides